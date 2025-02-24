Kenyan Officer Killed in Haiti While Battling Criminal Gangs

Kenya has suffered its first loss in Haiti since deploying security forces on June 25, 2024 to help combat criminal gangs in the Caribbean nation.

A Kenyan police officer, part of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), died on Sunday, February 23 after sustaining gunshot wounds during a battle in Port-au-Prince.

Authorities confirmed that the officer, identified as Police Constable Samuel Kitwai, was critically wounded while on patrol in Seguin, Pont-Sonde. His team had responded to urgent calls from residents pleading for protection against violent gangs. After being airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries despite doctors’ efforts to save his life.

“Hearing their pleas, the brave Kenyan police officers answered the call. This is the price our courageous officer paid—he was killed while fighting for the people of Haiti,” said Force Commander Godfrey Otunge. “His fellow officers, unwilling to accept the loss, pursued the gang member responsible and immediately neutralized him.”

Kenyan police officers have been actively conducting security operations in Haiti’s Artibonite region, successfully dismantling several criminal groups. Their efforts had inspired communities in Seguin to demand similar interventions, leading to the fatal encounter.

Family Notified

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed that the officer’s family has been notified. Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga extended condolences, emphasizing Kenya’s unwavering support for the fallen officer’s loved ones.

“The Service conveys its deepest sympathies to family and friends of the fallen Police Officer, and assures them of our unwavering support during this trying period,” Nyaga stated.

Otunge also commended the El Salvador Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) team for their rapid response and the medical staff at Aspen Hospital who fought tirelessly to try and save the officer’s life.

Despite the tragedy, Kenyan officers remain resolute in their mission, the NPS said.

“We commend the National Police Officers in Haiti who remain committed to achieving the mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS),” Nyaga added.