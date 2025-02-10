Nairobi River Restoration Expands: 50,000 Youths to Benefit from Cleanup Jobs

The government is set to expand its Nairobi river rehabilitation program by increasing the number of workers involved in cleanup efforts, solid waste management, and tree planting from 20,000 to 50,000 next month.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the expansion during an inspection of the cleanup exercise at Mukuru Kwa Reuben. Accompanied by Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, Murkomen stated that the increase follows widespread requests from leaders and residents in informal settlements.

He also confirmed that daily wages for workers under the initiative will be raised once the 50,000-worker target is achieved.

The initiative falls under the National Climate Resilience Programme, also known as Climate WorX, which integrates young people into the national climate agenda while providing job opportunities for vulnerable youth.

Murkomen highlighted the success of Phase I, which engaged 20,000 youths in Nairobi, leading to the complete cleanup and leveling of a 47-kilometer stretch of the Ngong River. The once-polluted section running through Mukuru Kwa Reuben is now clean and ready for further development.

“Following the success of Phase I, we are expanding the program to Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, and other major towns,” Murkomen stated.

The CS also reported improved security in Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Mukuru Viwandani, and other informal settlements since the program’s launch.

Additionally, Murkomen announced that 30,000 individuals who voluntarily relocated for the river restoration will be prioritized in the government’s social housing program.

To enhance service delivery and create more employment opportunities, the government plans to increase the number of sub-counties in Nairobi from 11 to 17, aligning them with the city’s constituencies.