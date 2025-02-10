“Like it or not, we are Kenyans” – Governor Nassir Defends Ruto’s ID Vetting Policy Removal

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir has backed President William Ruto’s decision to abolish the 60-year-old vetting requirement for residents of border counties seeking national ID cards.

Governor Nassir emphasized that the move would grant equal rights to people from marginalized areas and the Northeastern region, ensuring they enjoy the same privileges as other Kenyans.

Speaking at a Gabra Night event, Nassir criticized those opposing the presidential decree, expressing his disappointment in a video shared on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Governor Nassir maintained that despite the backlash and criticism, the decision would allow affected communities to enjoy equal rights as other Kenyan citizens.

“Some leaders are now complaining, asking why certain communities are being allowed to obtain IDs and be recognized as Kenyans like everyone else. No one has the monopoly of being a better Kenyan than the other,” he remarked.

“Wapende wasipende, sisi ni Wakenya kama vile wao tunawatambua kama Wakenya na watatutambua kuwa sisi ni Wakenya,” the governor added.

(Whether they like it or not, we are Kenyans. Just as we recognize them as Kenyans, they will also acknowledge that we are Kenyans)

Governor Nassir emphasized that Kenya is home to 44 ethnic communities, each playing a vital role in shaping the nation’s identity. He stressed that diversity is Kenya’s greatest strength and urged citizens to reject discrimination to ensure that all Kenyans enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

“Our diversity is not a weakness—it is our greatest strength. We must, therefore, reject any form of discrimination and ensure that every Kenyan, regardless of their background, enjoys the full benefits of our democracy,” Nassir stated.

He further condemned bigotry and exclusion, calling for leaders to uphold constitutional equality in all aspects of governance.

“There is no place for closeted bigotry in our society. Our Constitution enshrines equality, and it is our duty as leaders to champion it in every aspect of governance,” he added.