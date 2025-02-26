Nairobi Faces Internet Disruptions as County Cracks Down on Illegal Fiber Cables

Some Internet users in Nairobi may soon experience internet disruptions as the county government intensifies its crackdown on illegally installed fiber optic cables.

On Tuesday, February 25, Nairobi County officials began dismantling fiber cables mounted on power poles along major highways. The move is part of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s strategy to boost county revenue, amid an ongoing dispute with Kenya Power over infrastructure use.

“Some of these fiber lines are illegal. We have given the affected service providers ample time to pay for hosting them on these poles, but they have refused. They have neither paid for wayleaves nor sought county approval,” said Nairobi County Revenue Chief Officer Tiras Njoroge during the launch of the operation.

The county has now directed internet service providers (ISPs) to ensure all fiber installations on road reserves meet the required approvals and that wayleave fees are fully paid.

The operation is expected to impact businesses and homes that rely on the internet for daily operations, potentially causing inconvenience to thousands of users.

According to the Nairobi City County Finance Act, 2023, power lines and fiber optic cables installed on road reserves are subject to wayleave charges. These fees apply to internet service providers and utility companies using public land for their infrastructure.

Breakdown of the Wayleave Fees

For fiber installations over short distances, ISPs must pay an application fee of Ksh5,200 for 1 to 2 kilometers. If the stretch extends to 2 to 5 kilometers, the fee increases to Ksh6,500.

For installations exceeding 5 kilometers, service providers must pay Ksh6,500 per additional kilometer.

Aside from application fees, ISPs are also required to pay annual charges based on where the fiber cables are installed: