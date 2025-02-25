Kenya Power vs Nairobi County: Genesis of, and How Monday Garbage Dump Transpired

Disruption hit Stima Plaza Complex in Nairobi when county officials dumped garbage at the entrances and cut off essential services.

This move has triggered a wave of responses from Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF)—the legal owners of the premises—and shone a spotlight on a deeper dispute between the Nairobi County government and Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

KPPF, in a statement Monday, described the event as unwarranted and clarified its role in managing Stima Plaza.

“We, Kenya Power Pension Fund are the legal owners of Stima Plaza Complex located along Kolobot Road, Parklands Nairobi where KPLC, Cooperative Bank, Health Point services among other tenants reside,” the Fund said.

Two days prior to the blockade, the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company disconnected water and sewer lines at Stima Plaza, despite KPPF’s assertion that there were no outstanding payments owed to the county or any of its subsidiaries. “To this end, Kenya Power Pension Fund condemns this act by the County officials to disrupt business operations to all our tenants; KPLC included,” the statement read.

KPPF assured the public that they are collaborating with relevant authorities to resolve the impasse. “We would like to assure the public that we are actively working with the relevant government agencies, to resolve the matter in an amicable manner to restore access and normalcy to the Stima Plaza Complex premises,” they noted, adding that they remain committed to minimizing disruptions to all tenants.

Meanwhile, the backstory behind the row reveals that Nairobi County government and KPLC have been locking horns over unpaid bills. Each side claims the other owes significant amounts:

| Party Claiming | Amount Owed |

|————————-|——————–|

| KPLC | Ksh 3.1 billion |

| Nairobi County | Ksh 4.83 billion |

KPLC says Nairobi County has defaulted on electricity bills totaling Ksh 3.1 billion, prompting the company to disconnect power at certain county offices last week. According to Kenya Power General Manager Commercial and Sales Rosemary Oduor, “We disconnected power in their offices and some of their installations to distress for their bill arrears. When one fails to pay for their bills, the utility can withdraw the service so that they are impressed upon to pay the bill.”

She added that power supply was restored on Friday after the City-County government showed a willingness to address part of its pending electricity charges. Oduor emphasized that KPLC acted within the law after issuing prior notices.

On the other hand, City-County Secretary Godfrey Akumali insists the county does not owe Ksh 3.1 billion.

Instead, he accused KPLC of ignoring multiple requests to pay a Ksh 4.83 billion debt.

“Let it be very clear—KPLC owes us Sh4.8 billion,” Akumali stated. He also explained that Nairobi County decided to disconnect water and sewer services at Stima Plaza until KPLC settles what they owe. “Let them not play the victim. We’ve been without power for days because they disconnect us, yet we always pay and resolve issues. But when they owe billions, they refuse to pay or even acknowledge the debt. Let them pay, and we will reconnect their sewer and clean up,” he said.

County Finance CEC Charles Kerich highlighted another sticking point: KPLC allegedly leases its poles to internet service providers without paying wayleave fees to the county. The utility refuted this by citing Section 223 of the Energy Act, 2019, which bars public bodies from charging levies on public energy infrastructure without the cabinet secretary’s written consent.

Despite the ongoing standoff, both parties express openness to negotiations. “We remain open to dialogue as Nairobi City County government and also committed to paying what we owe them,” Akumali said. Meanwhile, Kenya Power Pension Fund reiterated its commitment to finding an amicable solution and restoring normal operations at Stima Plaza.

“Kenya Power Pension Fund remains committed to providing high standards of service and minimizing disruptions at all times. We will continue to keep all affected parties updated on the progress of resolving the issue,” their statement concluded.