IEBC Requests Ksh.61.7B Budget for 2027 Elections as Voter Numbers Set to Rise

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed that it needs Ksh.61.7 billion to conduct the 2027 general election, surpassing the last polls by over Ksh17 Billion.

Kenya’s 2022 elections cost Ksh.44.6 billion, making them among the most expensive in the world.

Speaking before Parliament on Tuesday, Deputy CEO Obadiah Keitany disclosed that Ksh.7 billion has been set aside for boundary delimitation. However, the commission is still awaiting a court advisory before proceeding.

Keitany also noted that IEBC expects to register 5.7 million new voters, pushing the total electorate to 28 million in 2027. However, voter registration has stalled since 2022 due to a lack of funding and commissioners.

At the same time, IEBC reported that 14 pending by-elections will require approximately Ksh.480 million.

The commission is also planning a major overhaul of its election technology. According to Finance Director Osman Ibrahim, IEBC needs to replace 45,352 Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, which capture voter biometrics.

“There will be a total replacement of 45,352 KIEMS kits, except for the 14,000 purchased in 2022,” Ibrahim said, estimating the total cost at Ksh.7 billion.

With IEBC still unconstituted after the last commissioners exited in 2023, a selection panel is currently recruiting a new chairperson and members.