MoH Cracks Down on Illegal Aesthetic Clinics and Beauty Spas

February 11, 2025
The Ministry of Health has intensified its crackdown on illegal aesthetic clinics and beauty spas performing unlicensed invasive procedures.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stated that officials recently assessed aesthetic clinics and beauty spas in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

Out of 26 aesthetic clinics inspected, 20 met licensing and operational standards. Three had applied for registration and were awaiting approval, while another three were found operating illegally without registration.

In addition, officials inspected 102 beauty spas, with seven found performing invasive procedures such as microblading and microneedling without proper registration or qualified personnel.

Muthoni stressed the need for stricter enforcement and greater public awareness to curb unsafe practices in the beauty and aesthetic industry. She urged all businesses to comply with legal requirements to ensure client safety and warned that non-compliant facilities would face immediate closure.

The PS also reminded Kenyans that smoking shisha remains illegal. She announced that a multi-agency team would soon launch a nationwide crackdown on establishments violating the ban.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing high safety standards and protecting the public from unregulated cosmetic and aesthetic procedures.

