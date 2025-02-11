Senate Resumes with Key Financial Bills and Revenue-Sharing Formula Review on Agenda

The Senate will reconvene today at 2:30 PM, officially launching the Fourth Session of the 4th Senate after a recess that began in early December 2024.

Lawmakers are set to deliberate on critical legislative and financial matters, with the reconstitution of key Senate committees among the first agenda items.

Senate Committees to Be Reconstituted

The restructured committees will include the:

Senate Business Committee, reconstituted under Standing Order 190(1)

County Public Accounts Committee (Standing Order 193)

County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (Standing Order 194)

Committee on Delegated Legislation (Standing Order 195)

Once formed, the Senate Business Committee will oversee the draft calendar for the new session and submit it for Senate approval.

Legislative Priorities for 2025

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who also serves as Kericho County Senator, has outlined the legislative priorities for the session. The Senate will focus on financial and policy matters, with a key emphasis on approving the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for 2025 in accordance with Section 25 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFM) and Standing Order 186(1).

Senators will also deliberate on key financial bills, including:

The Division of Revenue Bill (2025/2026)

The County Allocation of Revenue Bill (2025/2026)

The County Governments Additional Allocations Bill (2025/2026)

Additionally, the Senate will prioritize the approval of Cash Disbursement Schedules to ensure timely allocation of funds to counties.

Major National Events in the Senate’s Calendar

Beyond legislation, the Fourth Session will feature key national events:

Presidential Address to Parliament – President William Ruto will deliver a state-of-the-nation address, as required under Article 132(1)(b) and (c) of the Constitution.

Legislative Summit (March 18-21, 2025) – A national forum bringing together county and national lawmakers to discuss governance and policy issues.

Devolution Conference (August 12-15, 2025, in Homa Bay County) – A platform for evaluating and strengthening devolution efforts.

Special Senate Sittings in Busia County (September 22-26, 2025) – A move aimed at enhancing public participation and decentralizing Senate business.

Review of County Revenue-Sharing Formula

One of the most crucial issues on the Senate’s agenda is the review of the county revenue-sharing formula. The current revenue-sharing model, passed in September 2020, is set to expire at the end of the 2024/2025 financial year.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has submitted recommendations for the Fourth Basis for Revenue Sharing.

The Senate will examine these proposals in line with Article 217 of the Constitution, ensuring fair allocation of national revenue to counties. Additionally, Article 216 mandates the CRA to provide expert guidance on county revenue distribution.

Session to Conclude in December 2025

According to Standing Order 31, the Fourth Session of the 4th Senate is scheduled to end on December 4, 2025. Throughout the session, senators will navigate pressing legislative priorities, with a focus on financial management, governance, and strengthening devolution.