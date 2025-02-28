Gachagua Alleges State House and Karen Hold Cash-Filled Containers for Political Bribery

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that two massive containers filled with cash are being used to bribe political leaders at President William Ruto’s State House and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s Karen residence.

Speaking on Thursday, February 27, 2025, during the launch of the People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Gachagua accused the government of running a secret bribery fund. He linked a recent Ksh76 billion discrepancy in the national budget to the alleged scheme, claiming the missing funds were being used to buy political loyalty.

According to Gachagua, one container, allegedly filled with Kenyan shillings, is stored at the Deputy President’s Karen residence, while the other, packed with US dollars, is kept at State House in Nairobi. He claimed these cash reserves are used to manipulate political figures.

“Just to tell the people of Kenya, hakuna development itaendelea. Ile uliona error in budget juzi ya 76 billion hio ilikua ni pesa ya kuhonga Wakenya. Pale Karen kwa ile mtu ya ‘Mr yes sir’ iko container ya 40-feet imejazwa pesa hapo. Iko ingine hapa State House dollars. Sasa kazi yao ni kuhonga viongozi,” Gachagua said.

Translation:

(“Just to tell the people of Kenya, no development will take place. The Ksh76 billion error you recently saw in the budget was actually money meant for bribing Kenyans. Over in Karen, at the residence of the ‘Mr. Yes Sir’ guy, there is a 40-foot container filled with cash. There’s another one here at State House with dollars. Their job now is just to bribe leaders.”)

Gachagua further claimed that politicians attending meetings at Kindiki’s residence are handed Ksh5,000 each to sit through discussions, which he suggested are filled with empty promises.

“Lakini tuambie Wakenya ukweli – hatuwezi waambia wasichukue pesa, mko na haja na pesa, pesa mchukue. Na pale Karen imewekwa figure, ndo uskize uongo ni shilingi elfu tano, ya kuskiza nini? Sasa watu wameerevuka pale, wakifika pale wakiongeleshwa two hours wanasema maliza haraka utupatie pesa…” he alleged.

(But let’s tell Kenyans the truth—we can’t tell them not to take the money, they need it, so let them take it. At Karen, the set amount to listen to lies is Ksh5,000. But for what? People have wised up. When they get there and are talked to for two hours, they just say, ‘Finish quickly and give us the money)

In a further bombshell, Gachagua linked the alleged dollar reserves at State House to illegal gold smuggling from Sudan.

“Sasa pale State House iko dollars, hapo inalipwa in dollars na nafikiri ni ya hii gold ya Sudan. Pale sasa rais uweke rate ya 1,000 dollars waskize nini… because ni uongo pekeake,” he said.

(At State House, there are dollars—payments are made in dollars, and I believe it’s from this Sudan gold. So now, Mr. President, set the rate at $1,000—what will they even listen to? Because it’s all just lies.)

Gachagua’s remarks are likely to escalate political tensions, as he continues to take an aggressive stance against Ruto’s administration.