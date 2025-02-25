Karua: My New Party Will Liberate Kenyans from Ruto’s Oppressive Rule

Martha Karua is set to launch her new political outfit, The People Liberation Party (PLP), this week.

Speaking during a live radio interview on Monday, February 24, 2025, Karua confirmed that preparations for the party’s unveiling are complete. The official launch will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

“We will be unveiling our new party this Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Nairobi. The event will be held at our party headquarters. Everyone is invited,” she announced.

The former Justice Minister described the upcoming launch as a historic moment for both Kenya and the East African region.

“This will be an important moment of liberation, not only for Kenya but also for East Africa. My party’s theme is ‘Unite, Liberate.’ So unity is key to what we are doing,” Karua stated.

She expressed confidence that PLP will play a key role in freeing Kenyans from what she described as the oppressive rule of President William Ruto’s administration. .

“We should not repeat the same mistake of electing a person who has crashed the car we are traveling in. We elected a person who crashed the car. It is what Ruto has done in his time. We need new leadership, and I’m ready to lead the country,” she declared.

Karua also made it clear that she is open to supporting any opposition candidate in the 2027 presidential election, as discussions on coalition formations gain momentum.

While affirming her own candidacy, she urged all opposition leaders to prioritize the nation’s well-being over individual ambitions.

“Let all candidates present themselves, and I have already presented myself. But we must all remember that Kenya is bigger than any one person. Campaign and seek support, but we must also be prepared to unite behind one flag bearer,” she stated.

She reiterated her commitment to backing the opposition’s final choice, even if it meant stepping aside in 2027.

“I must ask myself: is it a must that I push my candidacy at the expense of Kenya’s transformation? It is better that we take collective responsibility in removing this illegitimate regime and usher in a new era, just like we did in 2002,” she said.