Wafula Chebukati’s Battle with Brain Cancer: Family Reveals Cause of Death

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati fought a long battle with brain cancer before succumbing to cardiac arrest last Friday, his family has confirmed.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa revealed that doctors diagnosed Chebukati with brain cancer in April 2023, just months after he left office.

Following the diagnosis, the family made arrangements for him to travel to Germany, where he underwent surgery to remove the tumor.

“Because of the stage in which the cancer was, the doctors recommended that he need to go an immediate surgery, and the family having explored many options, he underwent a very successful operation,” Nyongesa stated.

After the operation, Chebukati remained in Germany for recovery before returning home in July 2023. Despite his health struggles, he remained active in international engagements, attending electoral forums across different countries until early 2024.

However, in April 2024, doctors discovered that the tumor had returned, prompting him to travel back to Germany for a second surgery. He stayed there until August 2024 before coming back to Kenya to resume his normal duties.

Recurring Tumor

During a routine checkup in December 2024, doctors once again found that the tumor had recurred, leading to his hospitalization until January 2025. After his discharge, the family explored further treatment options.

“He came back home as we considered whether another surgery was necessary or if alternative treatments could help manage the condition,” Nyongesa explained.

On February 12, Chebukati was readmitted to the hospital and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). While undergoing treatment on February 20, 2025, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“When we arrived at the hospital, the doctors informed us that they had attempted to resuscitate him, but their efforts were unsuccessful,” Nyongesa said.

Addressing speculation about his health, Nyongesa dismissed claims that the family had ever been informed that Chebukati was clinically dead before his passing.

He also confirmed that a postmortem would be conducted ahead of his burial, scheduled for March 8 at his Sabata farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.