New Instant Traffic Fines System Aims to Curb Police Bribery on Kenyan Roads

In an ambitious move to tackle corruption and modernize law enforcement, the National Police Service has announced plans to introduce a digital system for instant traffic fines. This decision comes hot on the heels of the recent arrest of three traffic officers caught with Ksh48,000 in bribes at Nairobi’s Globe Cinema Roundabout.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja emphasized that the new system will allow drivers to pay fines immediately after a traffic offense is recorded, significantly reducing face-to-face interactions between motorists and officers.

“We are working to digitise traffic management by introducing instant fines. This will allow motorists to pay penalties immediately, minimising direct interactions between officers and drivers and reducing opportunities for corruption,” Kanja stated. He added that the initiative will also reduce the number of traffic police officers required on Kenyan roads.

Officers Caught Red-Handed

The announcement follows the dramatic arrest of three traffic officers by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday, 12th February, 2025. Corporal Oscar Serem Biwott, Constable Simon Kiplagat Nyunyutik, and Constable Edwin Benedict Mubweka were caught red-handed at the Globe Cinema Roundabout, where they had collected Ksh48,250 in bribes within just two hours.

The officers, stationed at Central Police Station, were escorted to the EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre to record statements. They were detained at Kilimani Police Station ahead of their arraignment in court.

Digital Transformation of Policing

In addition to the traffic fines system, the Inspector General revealed plans to launch an online Occurrence Book (OB) system. This platform will enable citizens to report complaints remotely and receive real-time responses from officers, eliminating the need for physical visits to police stations.

The digital OB system is expected to go live within two months, with full implementation targeted for April 2025. This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s January 5 announcement of nationwide reforms, including a digital platform for processing traffic fines, as part of efforts to modernize policing.

A Broader Vision for Reform

These changes are part of a seven-year strategy proposed by the National Task Force on Police Reforms, aimed at boosting transparency and accountability within the police force. By embracing technology, the National Police Service hopes to enhance service delivery, reduce corruption, and restore public trust in law enforcement.

For Kenyans, this digital shift promises a more efficient and transparent system, ensuring that traffic offenses are handled swiftly and fairly—without the need for unnecessary interactions or under-the-table dealings.