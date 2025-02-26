CS Oparanya Seeks Ksh.8.4B Boost for Hustler Fund in New Budget

Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya is pushing for an additional Ksh.8.4 billion to support the Financial Inclusion Fund, commonly known as the Hustler Fund. He insists that the government’s flagship credit program remains severely underfunded in the 2025/26 budget.

Speaking before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives on Monday, Oparanya stressed that the MSMEs State Department requires Ksh.25.99 billion in the upcoming fiscal year starting in June.

However, only Ksh.6.35 billion has been allocated—Ksh.1.72 billion for recurrent expenses and Ksh.4.63 billion for development—leaving a funding gap of Ksh.19.64 billion.

“The Financial Inclusion Fund (Hustler Fund) requires an additional Ksh.8 billion for credit disbursement and Ksh.400 million for recurrent,” Oparanya said.

He revealed that MSMEs received Ksh.62 billion in loans through the Hustler Fund in the 2024/25 financial year, demonstrating its critical role in empowering small businesses.

Beyond the Hustler Fund, Oparanya is also pushing for more funding for the Uwezo Fund, which supports women, youth, and persons with disabilities, as well as the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority, which fosters small business development.

For the Uwezo Fund, he noted that Ksh.168.6 million is needed for Constituency Uwezo Fund Management Committees, while Ksh.450 million is required for fund re-engineering.

Additionally, he called for an extra Ksh.542.6 million for the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority, with Ksh.112 million earmarked for salaries and Ksh.430 million for rent, board expenses, and administrative costs.

He also flagged a Ksh.450 million shortfall for equipping and operationalizing Constituency Industrial Centres (CIDCs), Centres of Excellence, and cold storage facilities.