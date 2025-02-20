Government Orders Waste Transporters to Label Vehicles and Prevent Spills

Waste transporters must now clearly label their vehicles based on the type of waste they carry and take strict measures to prevent spillage, following new government regulations aimed at improving environmental safety.

Under the updated rules, all waste transport vehicles must display visible labels indicating whether they carry organic, general, or recyclable waste. Additionally, transporters must maintain their vehicles and equipment to prevent leaks and minimize foul odors during transit.

These changes have prompted waste management companies to redesign their fleets, as authorities move to curb the long-standing issue of waste spillage on roads. For years, the industry has relied on aging trucks and open-back pickups, which often scatter waste, creating environmental and public health risks.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale emphasized the need for proper equipment maintenance, warning that transporters who fail to comply with the regulations risk serious penalties.

“Every vehicle used to transport waste must have a label specifying the type of waste it carries,” Duale stated. “Licensed transporters must also ensure their vehicles and equipment are in a condition that prevents leaks, spillage, and the emission of foul odors.”

The new regulations also introduce waste tracking requirements. Transporters must carry properly completed tracking notes and present them upon request by law enforcement officers. Non-compliance could result in a license suspension of up to six months.

To further streamline waste identification, authorities have introduced a national color-coding system:

Blue for organic waste

Black for general waste

Green for recyclable waste

Additionally, businesses and individuals handling hazardous waste must ensure their containers have clear, legible labels in both English and Kiswahili.