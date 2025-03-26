Kenyan Police Officer Feared Dead After Haiti Gang Ambush

A Kenyan police officer deployed in Haiti as part of the international security force has gone missing after suspected gang members ambushed his unit during a patrol operation.

According to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, the officer was part of a team assisting the Haitian National Police in retrieving a stranded vehicle when the attack occurred.

“As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack,” the MSS Mission stated.

Following the ambush, specialized units were deployed to search for the missing officer.

The attack took place on Tuesday in the town of Pont-Sondé.

Reports indicate that the gangs ambushed security officers after a Haitian National Police (HNP) armored vehicle got stuck in a ditch while patrolling the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route. Another vehicle in the convoy also suffered a mechanical failure.

“In response, two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from Pont-Sondé were dispatched to assist in the recovery,” MSS stated.

Authorities believe the gangs deliberately dug the ditch as a trap before launching their assault.

“As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack. As a result of the incident, one MSS Kenyan contingent officer remains unaccounted for,” the statement added.

Local Haitian media have speculated that the missing Kenyan officer may have been killed by the gangs, though authorities have yet to confirm this claim.

According to Reuters, “videos shared on social media showed the body of a soldier lying on the floor in a bloody uniform.”

This marks yet another deadly attack on Kenyan officers in Haiti.

Just last month, a 26-year-old police constable was killed during an operation in Ségur-Savien, becoming the first casualty among the Kenyan contingent.

The fallen officer, Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, was flown back home and laid to rest earlier this month.