Nakuru Activist Petitions President Trump to Deport Governor Kihika Back to Kenya

A Nakuru County activist is calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to take action and ensure that Governor Susan Kihika returns to Kenya to resume her official duties.

Engineer Evans Kimori, in a letter sent through the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, has requested the deportation of Governor Kihika, who has been absent from office for nearly five months. The letter, titled “Request for the Deportation of Governor Susan Kihika to Resume Leadership Duties in Nakuru County, Kenya,” calls for action on behalf of Nakuru residents.

“I respectfully request your intervention in facilitating (deporting) her return to Kenya so she can resume her duties. The people of Nakuru deserve accountable leadership, and her continued stay in the U.S. undermines the trust and democratic mandate placed in her by the electorate,” the letter reads.

In the letter, which was also sent to President William Ruto, Kimori points out that Kihika has been on maternity leave in the U.S. for far longer than Kenyan law permits.

“While maternity leave is recognized under Kenyan law for up to 90 days, she has been absent for nearly five months, creating a leadership vacuum in Nakuru County,” the letter states.

The activist further criticized the governor for seeking medical services abroad after her administration ordered the closure of War Memorial Hospital. He argued that thousands of Nakuru residents, especially those with chronic illnesses, have been left without essential healthcare while Kihika receives medical care in the U.S.

“As an elected governor, she has a constitutional duty to ensure that public services, including healthcare, remain accessible to the people. However, her prolonged absence while critical services in Nakuru deteriorate amounts to neglect of her responsibilities, despite receiving substantial salaries,” Kimori said.

Last week, Kimori, alongside more than 2,000 residents, submitted a petition to the Nakuru County Assembly, demanding answers regarding Kihika’s absence, the management of the county in her absence, and the impact of her frequent trips abroad. The assembly has 14 days from March 17, 2025, to respond to the petition.

Women Leaders Rally Behind Governor Kihika

Meanwhile, women leaders have rallied behind Governor Kihika, defending her against public criticism over her prolonged absence from county affairs.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, a group of leaders led by Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda urged the public to be patient, emphasizing the challenges women face in balancing leadership and family responsibilities. Mutinda also called for stronger policies to support women in leadership roles.

“As women leaders of Kenya, we stand in solidarity with Governor Susan Kihika and congratulate her on the birth of her baby. We are aware of petitions filed in government institutions regarding her extended absence from office,” Mutinda stated.

She further noted that motherhood comes with significant challenges, including post-medical complications, and urged Kenyans to be understanding.

“The journey to motherhood is difficult; it brings post-medical issues. Her absence has been caused by unforeseen circumstances. The nation should be patient and exercise empathy,” she added.

Kisii Woman Representative Donya Dorice also weighed in on the situation, responding to the letter from Evans Kimori to US President Trump to deport the governor back to Kenya.

Dorice questioned the unfair bias women in leadership often face, stating, “Why even write to the US to deport the governor?”

Nominated Senator Veronica Maina joined Senator Mutinda in supporting Governor Susan Kihika, urging her to remain strong during these challenging times.

“A woman is condemned if she has no child, so why should she be condemned again when she becomes a mother?” Maina said. “We encourage Kihika to be bold, and we stand together to ask for our rights.”