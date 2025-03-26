Stephen Munyakho Avoids Execution in Saudi Arabia After $1 Million Settlement Secured

Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan man who had been on death row in Saudi Arabia for over a decade, is finally set to return home after an agreement between Nairobi and Riyadh secured his release. The deal, which involved a $1 million (Ksh129 million) settlement, was confirmed by UDA party Secretary-General Hassan Omar.

Omar announced that authorities cleared the fine following a direct intervention from President William Ruto. Speaking at the State Iftar dinner at State House Nairobi, he revealed that the Muslim World League facilitated the $1 million payment to secure Munyakho’s freedom.

“The President made a heartfelt request on behalf of a Kenyan who was facing execution by beheading for murder. Both the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Kenya and Kenya’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia have confirmed that officials granted the request,” Omar stated.

Munyakho’s execution had initially been scheduled for May last year, but Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry successfully negotiated a postponement. The delay allowed further discussions involving diplomats and religious leaders who worked to secure a resolution.

Munyakho, who had been working as a warehouse manager in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to death following a workplace altercation. On April 9, 2011, he got into a fight with his Yemeni colleague, Abdul Halim Mujahid Makrad Saleh. During the scuffle, Saleh suffered stab wounds to his left thigh and thumb but managed to walk to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A Saudi Arabian court initially convicted Munyakho of manslaughter in October 2011. However, in June 2014, a Shariah court reviewed the case and upgraded the charge to murder, which carried the death penalty. Under Saudi law, he faced execution by beheading.

His execution was delayed because, under Sharia law, one of the victim’s sons was still a minor at the time. According to legal provisions, the son had to reach the age of majority to give consent before the sentence could be carried out.

Negotiations to secure Munyakho’s release began in 2019 when the Yemeni family agreed to accept blood money amounting to 10 million riyals (Ksh352.2 million). Further discussions led to a reduction of the amount to 3.5 million riyals in November 2023. Muhammad Al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, played a crucial role in brokering the deal.

Omar also credited the efforts of Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohamed Ruwange and his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al-Salman.

“They have confirmed that officials honored the request, the $1 million has been paid, and the Kenyan will return home safely,” he affirmed.

However, Omar issued a warning to Kenyans living abroad, urging them to respect the laws of their host countries. “The government can intervene, but its powers have limits,” he cautioned.

Munyakho’s anticipated return marks the end of a 13-year-long ordeal, offering relief to his family and the wider Kenyan community following years of uncertainty over his fate.