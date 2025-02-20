Impeachment Threat Looms as Senator Karanja Blasts Governor Kihika’s Absence

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has demanded the resignation of Governor Susan Kihika, accusing her of absentee leadership and failing to manage the county effectively.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 19, Karanja criticized Kihika’s prolonged absence, arguing that Nakuru residents were suffering due to a leadership vacuum.

“We keep hearing that the County Secretary is in charge, but we didn’t elect him—we elected a Governor and a Deputy Governor. Where is our Governor? We haven’t seen her since late last year, and we are suffering because the leadership of Susan Kihika has failed,” Karanja stated.

She mentioned that other governors across Kenya remain actively involved in their county’s affairs or delegate responsibilities to their deputies when unavailable.

“In the other 46 counties, governors don’t disappear for weeks. And if they are away, their deputies take charge—not county secretaries. The county secretary has nothing at stake; we didn’t elect him—he was appointed by the governor,” she added.

Karanja went further, calling for Kihika’s resignation and urging Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to initiate impeachment proceedings.

“Kihika should resign. If she is not resigning, the MCAs should impeach her, and if they don’t impeach her, I’m going to take a vote of no confidence on the floor of the Senate,” she warned.

Her remarks come a month after Kihika addressed growing public concerns over her absence.

In a statement released on Friday, January 17, Kihika explained that she is on maternity leave.

“Following numerous calls that I have received regarding my absence, as the elected Governor of Nakuru County, I want to, first of all, assure the people of Nakuru that I am well and currently on maternity leave,” Kihika stated in a message signed by her Chief of Staff, Peter Ketyenye.