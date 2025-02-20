Juja MP George Koimburi Granted Bail Over Fake Academic Papers

Juja MP George Koimburi is battling multiple forgery charges, with some allegations dating back to 1994.

Koimburi appeared before the Kiambu Law Courts on Wednesday, where prosecutors charged him with six counts of forgery and an additional charge for skipping a court session.

Authorities arrested him on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, outside one of his residences in Kiambu. Initially, reports suggested his arrest was linked to his recent claim that the government had spent nearly Ksh13 billion on opposition leader Raila Odinga’s failed bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

However, investigating officers did not include this allegation in the charges presented in court.

Forgery Allegations

According to the charge sheet, Koimburi allegedly forged a Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) certificate between November and December 1994 to obtain a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Everlyn Onunga, told Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Mwanamkuu Mwakwambirwa that between September 2011 and April 2012, Koimburi also forged a certificate of participation in the East African Universities Accession Project from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Prosecutors stated that Koimburi falsely claimed JKUAT had issued the document.

He also faces accusations of forging a JKUAT academic excellence certificate from the School of Human Resource Development, purporting that the university awarded it between September 2011 and April 2012.

In another charge, Koimburi allegedly forged a JKUAT project document with Serial Number JKU/KENET/EI/2011-2012/c6, falsely asserting that it was issued by the university.

Additionally, he is accused of submitting a forged KNEC certificate to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on March 8, 2021, while claiming it was genuine and officially signed. On the same day, he allegedly presented the two JKUAT certificates to EACC.

Court Proceedings

The prosecution has lined up three witnesses to testify against Koimburi. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the court granted him release on a Ksh200,000 cash bail.

On Thursday, February 20, the court will decide whether he will face an additional charge for skipping a previous court session after his initial forgery charges on April 26, 2021.

At that time, Koimburi had been released on a Ksh100,000 bond but allegedly failed to return to court.

As a result, the court issued a warrant for his arrest on September 16, 2021, after he ignored the summons and forfeited his cash bail.