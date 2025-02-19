Boy, 7, Rescued After Ransom Kidnapping in Githurai

Detectives in Kiambu have arrested 33-year-old Joseph Muriithi Kibutu for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy in Mwihoko, Githurai 45, on February 17, 2025. Thanks to a swift police response, the child was safely rescued and reunited with his anxious parents.

The terrifying ordeal began when the boy’s parents took him shopping at Savory Supermarket in Mwihoko. In a split second, he vanished. Panic set in as they searched frantically, but he was nowhere to be found. Just when fear gripped them, their phone rang—a stranger demanded Ksh100,000 for their son’s safe return.

Determined to bring the child home, detectives at Githurai Police Station launched an urgent investigation. Using forensic tracking, they traced the suspect to a hideout in the Githurai Railway area. Acting decisively, officers stormed the location, arrested Kibutu, and rescued the frightened boy.

Tears of relief flowed as the child was reunited with his parents, ending their hours of anguish.

Meanwhile, Kibutu remains in police custody as authorities finalize his case for court proceedings. Police have urged parents to remain vigilant in public spaces to prevent similar incidents.