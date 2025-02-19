Sarah Wairimu Remanded Until Key Witnesses Testify in Cohen Murder Case

Sarah Wairimu will remain in custody at Lang’ata Women’s Prison as her murder case progresses. The Kibera High Court denied her bail after the prosecution argued that her release could jeopardize the trial.

Justice Diana Kavedza stressed the importance of protecting witnesses and maintaining the integrity of the case, ultimately ruling against Wairimu’s bail request.

“In the circumstances, I decline the accused’s application for bail. The accused shall remain in custody until after the two witnesses have testified,” she declared.

Wairimu will have the opportunity to reapply for bail after the two key witnesses testify in court.

The judge also highlighted that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence showing that Wairimu might interfere with or intimidate witnesses.

“This is a case of public interest, where a life was lost in the most heinous manner,” Justice Kavedza added.

Wairimu’s re-arrest followed a review of the case by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga, who found enough evidence to charge her with murder.

The case will return to court on 26th February 2025 for pre-trial directions, where the next steps in the proceedings will be outlined.