Babu Owino Criticizes Sakaja, Calls Him an Embarrassment to Young People

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has launched a sharp critique of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, accusing him of poor leadership and failing to deliver on his promises.

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Babu expressed his frustrations as a concerned Nairobi resident who expects better governance.

“I am happy for my brother. Sakaja is a young man like myself, and while we may have ideological differences, there’s nothing personal. However, I am also a resident of Nairobi who pays taxes and expects proper services from the governor, just like any other Nairobian,” Babu stated.

The legislator argued that Sakaja’s leadership had painted young politicians in a negative light, claiming that multiple research firms had ranked the governor among the worst-performing county bosses.

“Sakaja being a young person is an embarrassment to the young people because of what has been done. Several research firms have ranked Sakaja in the bottom ten. I must push him to ensure he delivers to Nairobians,” Babu remarked.

Babu Owino Takes Aim at Speaker Wetang’ula

Babu also directed criticism at National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, accusing him of overstepping his mandate regarding parliamentary majority declarations.

He asserted that Wetang’ula had no authority to determine the majority coalition in parliament, arguing that his role was solely to interpret court rulings. Babu further accused the Speaker of acting in contempt of court by making pronouncements on the matter.

Additionally, the Embakasi East MP pointed out that Wetang’ula was in violation of the law, citing a court decision that deemed his dual role as Speaker and Ford Kenya Party leader unconstitutional.

“Therefore, the Speaker has acted in contempt of court and that court decision was mentioning the Speaker adversely that he was a culprit in it due to the fact that he is a speaker and a party leader, it is a complete conflict of interest. I advise the Azimio coalition to leave this broad-based government as it is now the bed-based Parliament,” Babu said.

As a result, Babu urged the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition to cut ties with the government.

“I advise the Azimio coalition to walk away from this so-called broad-based government as it is now the bed-based Parliament,” he remarked.

Babu Owino Declares Himself Overqualified for Presidency

In the same interview, Babu took the opportunity to highlight his political ambitions, boldly stating that he was overqualified for leadership positions, including the presidency.

“I am overqualified in this nation. My age mates are already presidents, and I am more than capable of leading Kenya,” Babu declared.

He cited his political experience, intelligence, and passion as key qualities that set him apart as a strong leader.

“I have everything it takes—the political acumen, the passion and energy, and the intellect. I am overqualified to be a President, a Governor, and a Member of the National Assembly,” he added.

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, Babu’s remarks signal his readiness to take on bigger political responsibilities. While he has not formally announced his 2027 bid, it is believed in political circles that Babu Owino might try to unseat Sakaja.