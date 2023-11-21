Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili Owino would secure a landslide win over Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja if elections were held today. This is according to a recent survey conducted by the pollster firm Centre for African Progress (CAP).

CAP’s Operations Manager, Abel Oyieyo, disclosed that Babu Owino would take the lead, garnering support from 42 percent of city voters.

In contrast, Governor Sakaja would secure second place with 23 percent of voters supporting his re-election bid.

“7 out of 10 city residents think Governor Sakaja has failed because of the chaotic transport, soaring insecurity, corruption at the county, and a failed school feeding program,” Ayieyo said.

While currently serving his second term, Babu Owino has not formally announced his intention to run for Governor. Nevertheless, Oyieyo said that if he chooses to enter the race and secures the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, his path to the governorship could be relatively seamless.

Despite Babu Owino’s potential candidacy, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has already endorsed Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

According to the survey, Wanyonyi garnered the support of 11 percent of city voters, positioning him behind Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, who holds the third spot with an approval rating of 12 percent.

“It is crucial to point out that almost all the elected MPs from Nairobi County do not think that Sakaja is a good Governor,” Oyieyo noted.

Conducted between November 16 and 17, 2023, the survey incorporated a sample size of 3,000 registered voters in Nairobi.

Oyieyo emphasized that Governor Sakaja is expected to encounter difficulties in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries, the same party that facilitated his ascent to the Governorship. He cited the discontent among certain Nairobi lawmakers who are dissatisfied with Sakaja’s administration of city affairs.

According to Oyieyo, the internal dissatisfaction within the ruling party could play in Babu’s favor, presenting a substantial opportunity for him to beat Governor Sakaja in the upcoming election.

“Governor Sakaja still has enough time to shift the tidings because as they say a single day in politics can be a long time, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days as more realignments occur,” Oyieyo said.