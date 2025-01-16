Waziri Supercup 2024 is over: the next tournament will be even better!

We will tell you about the final chord of the tournament, which the reliable bookmaker 1xBet has been supporting as the general sponsor for the second year.

The real final

The sell-out at Panpaper Ilala Stadium for the 2024 Waziri Supercup final paid off with uncompromising competition similar to the Africa Cup of Nations decisive game. Only in a penalty shootout did Compel FC, a representative of Kenya’s second-tier division, break the resistance of Lugulu FC and become the winners.

Additional motivation for the finalists was the presence of former Inter, Parma, and Real Sociedad forward McDonald Mariga, as well as Kenya national team player Amos Nondi, who performed in European competitions for Georgian Dila and Ararat-Armenia.

The Waziri Supercup could become a ticket to big football for many players who benefited from Mariga and Nondi’s advice.

The distinguished guests at the final, including diplomats, the Bungoma County Deputy Governor, local MPs, and high-ranking Football Kenya Federation officials, underscored the tournament’s importance to the community.

Waziri Supercup will be developed

The reliable bookmaker 1xBet supports the tournament founder, Salim Waziri. Since its beginning in 2019, the Waziri Supercup has become an increasingly important part of Kenya’s sporting and social life.

Here’s what the Waziri Supercup’s sports achievements look like:

The number of participating teams doubled from 16 to 32

Kenyan Premier League clubs joined the competition

Waziri Supercup follows a gender equality philosophy and now hosts a women’s football tournament

Two sports disciplines have been added – rugby and basketball

The number of locations hosting the matches has increased to six – this has allowed to significantly expand the Waziri Supercup audience

Participants in the decisive stages received new jerseys and balls made by the best manufacturers from the reliable bookmaker

1xBet and Salim Waziri are happy with their current collaboration, but they are not going to stop there and intend to develop the Waziri Supercup further. The plans for the next competition include:

Increasing the number of participants in the men’s football tournament from 24 to 32 teams

Increasing the number of participants in the women’s football tournament from 8 to 16 teams

Organizing a medical camp

Holding an exhibition match between the legends of the Kenya national squad and the current stars of the national championship

The reliable bookmaker promises that the next Waziri Supercup will be even better.

Not only a holiday but also help for those in need

1xBet and Salim Waziri share common values. The partners have always strived to ensure that the Waziri Supercup goes far beyond sports.

“It is an opportunity to unite the community, give hope, and change lives for the better. Every year, we see how our initiatives create jobs, help people in difficult situations, and open new horizons. This is my greatest pride and inspiration,” said Salim Waziri.

Tournaments end, but life goes on. Society needs not only pleasant emotions but also real help. The reliable bookmaker could not remain indifferent to people’s problems and took part in charity initiatives:

3,000 girls received sanitary kits

1,500 low-income families were fed

People with disabilities received 50 wheelchairs

A grocery store and a manicure studio were opened for local residents

Help Kenya develop with 1xBet!