New Safety Features for School Buses: NTSA Unveils Stop Signal Arm and Red-Light Indicator

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has unveiled a new feature, a ‘Stop Signal Arm and dual red-light indicator’, which will be implemented to enhance traffic safety for students on school buses.

As part of the Draft Traffic (School Transport) Rules 2025, the government aims to address the critical issue of child safety on the roads. According to NTSA’s statement, vehicles over 30 feet in length will be required to install reflectorized red stop signal arms on both the front and rear right-hand sides of the vehicle.

“The Stop Signal Arm and dual red-light indicator will be activated when the vehicle is within 30 meters of a stop or when it is stationary on the road to allow schoolchildren to board or alight,” NTSA explained.

Motorists must adhere to this new feature by stopping their vehicles when the indicator is in use. Failure to comply with the traffic signal will result in stiff penalties.

“Motorists must wait until the arm folds away and the lights stop flashing,” NTSA stated.

Under the new draft law, drivers who fail to stop when required will be guilty of an offense, with a driving license suspension of at least six months upon conviction.

Additional Measures

The proposed legislation also includes three additional measures aimed at improving school transport safety. One key proposal is the introduction of vehicle attendants on school buses.

The attendants will assist students during boarding and alighting, ensure they maintain a safe distance from the vehicle, and secure students and their belongings for safe transport.

Attendants will also monitor students’ safety throughout the trip, ensuring they remain seated while the vehicle is in motion.

Additional responsibilities for attendants will include vehicle cleanliness, regular inspections, and monitoring student behavior. They will also assist the driver in managing complex traffic situations and provide special support for students with disabilities.

The draft legislation further suggests using crossing guards to direct and manage traffic at school entry and exit points, as well as pedestrian crossings.

Further, the proposal mandates that vehicles transporting children display the words “SCHOOL BUS” on both the front and rear, and “DO NOT PASS WHEN RED LIGHTS ARE FLASHING” in large block letters (at least 8 inches) on the rear. Vehicles must also display a complaint phone number with the phrase “IN CASE VEHICLE IS BEING DRIVEN RECKLESSLY, CALL.”

NTSA collaborated with the Ministry of Transport and key stakeholders in the transport industry to develop this important legislation aimed at ensuring the safety of schoolchildren across the country.