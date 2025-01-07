TSC Renews Minet Kenya’s Medical Insurance Contract: Full Benefits Breakdown for Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially renewed its contract with Minet Kenya Insurance Brokers Limited, ensuring continued medical insurance coverage for TSC-employed educators and their families.

This two-year extension follows discussions with key stakeholders in the education sector and guarantees that teachers can keep accessing essential healthcare benefits without missing a beat.

Minet has been managing the TSC medical scheme since December 2022, and this extension keeps the same structure in place, covering everything from routine outpatient care to specialized treatments. Let’s dive into the details so you know exactly what this means for you.

Medical Coverage by Job Grades

One of the standout features of the TSC-Minett medical insurance scheme is that it adjusts benefits based on your job grade.

Teachers in lower job groups, like Primary Teacher II (Grade B5), get Ksh1 million in inpatient coverage and Ksh150,000 for outpatient needs.

Meanwhile, senior educators, such as Chief Principals (Job Group D5), enjoy larger provisions, with Ksh3 million for inpatient care and Ksh450,000 for outpatient services.

Some benefits however remain consistent across the board, regardless of your job group. For instance:

Dental Cover : Ksh45,000

: Ksh45,000 Optical Cover : Ksh60,000

: Ksh60,000 Last Expense Cover: Ksh300,000

Maternity coverage, however, is scaled with job grades, ranging from Ksh120,000 for Grade B5 to Ksh300,000 for Grade D5.

If you’re a TSC-employed teacher between 18 and 65 years old, you’re covered under this scheme.

It also extends to your loved ones—you can add one registered spouse and up to four dependent children. These children are eligible for coverage from birth until age 18 (or up to 25 if they’re in school). And here’s a thoughtful inclusion: there’s no age limit for children with certified disabilities.

Want to know what the plan actually covers? Let’s break it down:

1. Inpatient Benefits

You’re covered for almost everything you’d need in a hospital. This includes:

Doctor’s fees (surgeons, anesthetists, consultants)

ICU and HDU care

Medications and laboratory tests

Imaging services like X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs

Specialized treatments, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy

Costs for internal surgical appliances

Essentially, if you’re hospitalized, this plan has you sorted.

2. Outpatient Benefits

Outpatient care is equally robust and includes:

Routine visits to your general doctor or specialist

Diagnostic tests

Physiotherapy sessions

Treatment for chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or hypertension

HIV/AIDS care, including access to antiretrovirals

This means you don’t have to delay routine checkups or treatment for ongoing conditions.

3. Maternity Coverage

For teachers planning or expecting children, the maternity benefits are especially generous. They include:

Antenatal and postnatal care

Delivery costs (normal and C-section—whether elective or emergency)

Routine immunizations under the Kenya Expanded Programme on Immunization (KEPI)

With everything from initial checkups to delivery costs covered, it’s a reassurance every new parent will appreciate.

4. Dental and Optical Cover

Need a root canal or a new pair of glasses? This plan won’t let you down. Dental benefits include:

Common procedures like tooth extractions and scaling (if medically necessary)

X-rays and dentures for injury-related losses

Dental crowns for restorative care

For optical care, the benefits cover:

Glasses and lenses

Frames

Ophthalmic surgeries and related ultrasounds

These add-ons are crucial for everyday wellness, ensuring your vision and dental health get the attention they deserve.

Additional Perks You Should Know

This scheme isn’t just about the basics—it also addresses more complex health needs. You can count on:

Emergency evacuation (road or air) in critical situations

(road or air) in critical situations International referrals for specialized care

for specialized care Support for terminal illnesses like cancer and kidney failure

Services for chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and hypertension

Rehabilitation for substance abuse or work-related trauma

When life throws a curveball, having these extra layers of protection takes a huge weight off your shoulders.

By renewing its partnership with Minet Kenya, TSC ensures that teachers can focus on what really matters—educating the next generation—without constantly worrying about healthcare costs.

This continued coverage isn’t just a convenience; it’s a lifeline for thousands of educators and their families.