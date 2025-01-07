TSC Renews Minet Kenya’s Medical Insurance Contract: Full Benefits Breakdown for Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has officially renewed its contract with Minet Kenya Insurance Brokers Limited, ensuring continued medical insurance coverage for TSC-employed educators and their families.
This two-year extension follows discussions with key stakeholders in the education sector and guarantees that teachers can keep accessing essential healthcare benefits without missing a beat.
Minet has been managing the TSC medical scheme since December 2022, and this extension keeps the same structure in place, covering everything from routine outpatient care to specialized treatments. Let’s dive into the details so you know exactly what this means for you.
Medical Coverage by Job Grades
One of the standout features of the TSC-Minett medical insurance scheme is that it adjusts benefits based on your job grade.
Teachers in lower job groups, like Primary Teacher II (Grade B5), get Ksh1 million in inpatient coverage and Ksh150,000 for outpatient needs.
Meanwhile, senior educators, such as Chief Principals (Job Group D5), enjoy larger provisions, with Ksh3 million for inpatient care and Ksh450,000 for outpatient services.
Some benefits however remain consistent across the board, regardless of your job group. For instance:
- Dental Cover: Ksh45,000
- Optical Cover: Ksh60,000
- Last Expense Cover: Ksh300,000
Maternity coverage, however, is scaled with job grades, ranging from Ksh120,000 for Grade B5 to Ksh300,000 for Grade D5.
If you’re a TSC-employed teacher between 18 and 65 years old, you’re covered under this scheme.
It also extends to your loved ones—you can add one registered spouse and up to four dependent children. These children are eligible for coverage from birth until age 18 (or up to 25 if they’re in school). And here’s a thoughtful inclusion: there’s no age limit for children with certified disabilities.
Want to know what the plan actually covers? Let’s break it down:
1. Inpatient Benefits
You’re covered for almost everything you’d need in a hospital. This includes:
- Doctor’s fees (surgeons, anesthetists, consultants)
- ICU and HDU care
- Medications and laboratory tests
- Imaging services like X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs
- Specialized treatments, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy
- Costs for internal surgical appliances
Essentially, if you’re hospitalized, this plan has you sorted.
2. Outpatient Benefits
Outpatient care is equally robust and includes:
- Routine visits to your general doctor or specialist
- Diagnostic tests
- Physiotherapy sessions
- Treatment for chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or hypertension
- HIV/AIDS care, including access to antiretrovirals
This means you don’t have to delay routine checkups or treatment for ongoing conditions.
3. Maternity Coverage
For teachers planning or expecting children, the maternity benefits are especially generous. They include:
- Antenatal and postnatal care
- Delivery costs (normal and C-section—whether elective or emergency)
- Routine immunizations under the Kenya Expanded Programme on Immunization (KEPI)
With everything from initial checkups to delivery costs covered, it’s a reassurance every new parent will appreciate.
4. Dental and Optical Cover
Need a root canal or a new pair of glasses? This plan won’t let you down. Dental benefits include:
- Common procedures like tooth extractions and scaling (if medically necessary)
- X-rays and dentures for injury-related losses
- Dental crowns for restorative care
For optical care, the benefits cover:
- Glasses and lenses
- Frames
- Ophthalmic surgeries and related ultrasounds
These add-ons are crucial for everyday wellness, ensuring your vision and dental health get the attention they deserve.
Additional Perks You Should Know
This scheme isn’t just about the basics—it also addresses more complex health needs. You can count on:
- Emergency evacuation (road or air) in critical situations
- International referrals for specialized care
- Support for terminal illnesses like cancer and kidney failure
- Services for chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and hypertension
- Rehabilitation for substance abuse or work-related trauma
When life throws a curveball, having these extra layers of protection takes a huge weight off your shoulders.
By renewing its partnership with Minet Kenya, TSC ensures that teachers can focus on what really matters—educating the next generation—without constantly worrying about healthcare costs.
This continued coverage isn’t just a convenience; it’s a lifeline for thousands of educators and their families.