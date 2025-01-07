President Ruto Vows to Deliver Key Projects This Year After Stabilizing Kenya’s Economy

President William Ruto announced that the government has successfully stabilized the country’s economy and will now shift its focus to implementing key development projects.

Speaking at the Kerio Valley Interdenominational Prayer Service in Tot, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, Ruto highlighted that economic challenges over the past two years had delayed major development initiatives. However, he assured Kenyans that this year, they would witness the execution of various programs aimed at improving infrastructure and other critical sectors.

“Now that we have stabilized our economy, we can actively engage in the robust development of infrastructure,” Ruto stated, reinforcing the government’s commitment to long-term growth.

Despite the challenges, the President noted significant progress across several key areas, including the economy, security, agriculture, healthcare, education, and electricity connectivity. He expressed confidence in Kenya’s future, stating, “I want to tell Kenyans that Kenya is going places. We are going to change the destiny of this country.”

Ruto reflected on the situation when he assumed office just over two years ago, recalling the food shortages and rising prices that led to public protests. He credited the government’s strategic planning and the subsidized fertilizer program for boosting food production and lowering the cost of living.

On the issue of security, the President assured that the government’s efforts to eliminate threats, particularly banditry in the Kerio Valley, have yielded positive results. He added that the government is committed to restoring essential services such as health facilities, schools, and other social amenities in the region.

“In the next three months, all the schools must be reopened and all children must be back to school,” Ruto confirmed, emphasizing the government’s dedication to returning normalcy to areas affected by insecurity and banditry.

The event was attended by several Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, and Members of Parliament.