TSC Concludes Teacher Recruitment, Prepares for Promotion Interviews

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has successfully concluded its recent teacher recruitment drive, marking a crucial step towards addressing staffing gaps in public schools. Across Kenya, 8,707 teaching positions were advertised, targeting both primary and secondary schools.

The application portal, which opened on December 31, 2024, officially closed on January 13, 2025.

The recruitment process aimed to fill vacancies primarily in public schools, distributing the positions as follows:

Primary schools: 5,862 positions

5,862 positions Junior secondary schools: 21 positions

21 positions Secondary schools: 2,824 positions

All successful applicants are set to join on permanent and pensionable terms, reinforcing the teaching workforce in various regions across the country.

Who Was Eligible and How Did It Work?

The TSC maintained explicit eligibility criteria to streamline the selection process. Applicants needed to:

Be Kenyan citizens.

Hold a P1 certificate for primary school jobs or a diploma in education for junior and secondary school positions.

Be registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

The application process was strictly online, and multiple submissions resulted in automatic disqualification to ensure fairness.

Additionally, individuals who had not been employed by TSC previously were given priority.

Particular consideration was extended to persons with disabilities through equitable opportunities. Importantly, the TSC reiterated that the recruitment was free of charge, urging applicants to report any fraudulent activities directly to the relevant authorities or TSC.

With the recruitment successfully concluded, the TSC is turning its attention to promotion interviews.

Scheduled to begin on January 15, 2025, these interviews provide opportunities for career advancements to over 19,943 teachers. The initiative is bolstered by a KSh 1 billion allocation in the 2024/2025 fiscal budget, a promise by the government to increase investment in the education sector.

Teachers shortlisted for promotions are advised to bring the following documents:

Academic and professional certificates. Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD) records. Appointment letters. Disability membership cards (where applicable).

It is worth noting that teachers who applied during the November 2024 promotion window must reapply to ensure the accuracy of their details. These promotions cover a wide range of job groups, from C1 through D4, creating opportunities for both primary and post-primary institutions.

To protect the integrity of this merit-based process, the TSC maintains a strict stance against fraudulent practices. Teachers and stakeholders are encouraged to avoid anyone promising shortcuts or special favors.

To report suspicious behaviors, the following official contacts are available:

Director Staffing: 0202892193

0202892193 Deputy Director Staffing: 0202892131

0202892131 Email: [email protected]

The focus on recruitment and promotions reflects a step in the right direction in strengthening the education system. Beyond addressing current staffing needs, these initiatives pave the way for meaningful career development opportunities for teachers.