Sossion Advises Ruto to Ignore Gachagua, ‘He’s Bitter, Let Him Vent’

Former nominated Senator Wilson Sossion has dismissed the nonstop verbal attacks by impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua targeting President William Ruto.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Sossion claimed that individuals aiming to tarnish the government’s reputation and advance their own agendas are driving the criticism against Ruto and his administration.

Sossion, who previously served as Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), described Gachagua as a bitter politician following his fallout with Ruto and subsequent impeachment in 2024. He urged President Ruto to ignore distractions and remain committed to his development plans.

“The scathing attacks from Rigathi are expected. He is bitter, and it’s natural. Let him vent. The fact is the president is in office courtesy of the people of Kenya and the commitment he made to them. He should not bend to every whim of the people. The president should focus on his agenda. The indicators that the government is working and no amount of attacks can refute that,” Sossion stated.

Additionally, Sossion called on the opposition to focus on issue-based politics instead of criticizing the government without justification. He also dismissed the significance of the opposition’s gathering at Monday’s Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) unveiling event, labeling it a non-issue.

“It is a group of Kenyans who hold no office. They are free to meet again even tomorrow. It’s within our constitution for people to exercise their rights. It shouldn’t be a big issue, and I’m not reading too much into it,” he said.