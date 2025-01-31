Senior IEBC Official Faces Ksh9 Million Fraud Charges for Forged KCSE Certificate

A senior official from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is facing charges of forgery after allegedly acquiring fake academic certificates to secure his position.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed that Kenneth Kiplangat Tonui fraudulently obtained a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to gain employment at the IEBC, leading to the unlawful receipt of Ksh9,281,655 in public funds.

Tonui appeared before Milimani Anti-Corruption Principal Magistrate Celesa Okore on January 24, 2025, where he denied charges of forgery, deceiving the principal, uttering a false document, and fraudulently acquiring Ksh9,281,655 in salary payments from the IEBC.

The accused was granted a bond of Ksh500,000 with a matching surety or an alternative cash bail of Ksh100,000, as per the EACC’s report. The case is set for mention on February 6, 2025.

Additionally, the EACC reported that two other officials from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) have been arraigned for similar offenses.

Joseph Kihara Kaburugu, a sports supervisor at NCWSC, faces charges for allegedly forging a Diploma in Sports Science Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture & Technology (JKUAT). He appeared in court on January 21, 2025, denying the charges.

Kaburugu was also granted a bond of Ksh500,000 with a similar surety or an alternative cash bail of Ksh100,000. His case will be mentioned on February 4, 2025.

In a separate case, Stacey Mwikali Mbati, an ICT officer at NCWSC, is accused of using a forged Bachelor of Information Technology degree from JKUAT. On January 23, 2025, she was charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery, uttering a false document, and deceiving the principal.

Mwikali also denied the charges and was granted a bond of Ksh500,000 with a similar surety or an alternative cash bail of Ksh100,000. Her case will be mentioned on February 5, 2025.