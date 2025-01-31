Petition Seeks to Strip Ahmednasir of Prestigious Title Over Twitter Attacks

As if his ban from appearing before the Supreme Court wasn’t enough, prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi now faces the risk of losing his Senior Counsel title following a petition filed by two lawyers.

Lawyers Paul Kiragu Wathuta and John Murimi Njomo have petitioned for Ahmednasir’s removal from the Roll of Senior Counsel, accusing him of professional misconduct, including ongoing attacks on the judiciary.

The petition, lodged with the Committee on Senior Counsel, cites Rule 4(c) and Rule 15 of the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011, arguing that Ahmednasir has repeatedly engaged in conduct unbecoming of a Senior Counsel.

The petitioners accuse Ahmednasir of using social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to undermine and discredit members of the judiciary. It points to several instances where he allegedly made “unsubstantiated allegations against judges,” accusing the courts of tribal bias and corruption without providing any formal evidence.

“Ahmednasir has become a master of fickle attacks on the judiciary without providing evidence of any misdeeds by the judiciary and its officers…” the petition states.

‘Weaponizing Social Media Against Judiciary’

The petition further criticizes Ahmednasir for weaponizing social media to attack judges and the legal profession, describing his actions as “reckless claims” that diminish the standing of the profession. “The inappropriate use of social media to undermine the standing and dignity of the legal profession is an affront to the administration of justice,” it reads.

The petitioners claim that despite repeated warnings, Ahmednasir has become emboldened, intensifying his arbitrary attacks.

“Clearly, these attacks are willful, sustained, and designed to undermine the dignity of the courts and public confidence in the administration of justice. This is a case of a repeat temeritous offender displaying a pattern of disdain or contempt towards the judiciary,” the petition asserts.

The lawyers emphasize that the prestigious title of Senior Counsel, conferred on Ahmednasir in December 2012, is reserved for advocates who demonstrate exemplary professionalism and integrity.

In their petition, they urge the Committee on Senior Counsel to remove Ahmednasir from the Roll to preserve the dignity of the profession.

“This decision is necessary to restore public confidence in the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel. The rank would lose meaning if Ahmednasir could remain a Senior Counsel despite his distinct lack of manners,” the petition states.

In Kenya, the Senior Counsel title is conferred by the Head of State, following a vetting process by the Committee of Senior Counsel. The title comes with several privileges, including wearing special robes like those of Court of Appeal judges, sitting in front seats during court proceedings, and having their cases prioritized.

Ahmednasir Lawyers Seek Removal of CJ Koome, Supreme Court Judges

Meanwhile, thirteen lawyers from Ahmednasir’s law firm have petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome and six other Supreme Court judges.

The petitioners seek an investigation into whether the seven senior judges have engaged in gross misconduct, misbehavior, or breached the judges’ code of conduct.

The lawyers, including Asli Osman Mahamud, Peter Gichuru, Irene Koech, Esther Wanga, Cohen Amanya, Khadijah Ali, Elizabeth Mungai, Tony Towett, Mohamed Abdi, Muthoni Gatere, Omar Mwarora, Hilda Ndulu, and Jemimah Masudi, all practice under the firm of Ahmednasir Abdullahi Advocates LLP.

They have called for an investigation into whether Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko are fit to remain in office.

The petitioners argue that the Supreme Court’s decision to ban Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi and advocates from his law firm from appearing before the court has directly violated their rights as advocates to represent clients before the superior court.

On January 18, 2024, the Supreme Court unanimously decided to ban Ahmednasir Abdullahi and advocates from his firm from appearing before it. The court cited years of consistently distasteful remarks made by Ahmednasir against the institution and its judges across various media platforms.