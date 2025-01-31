Mosiria’s Presidential Vision: Mandatory Environmental Studies and Tree Planting from Primary School

Nairobi County’s Environment Chief Executive Committee (CEC) Member, Geoffrey Mosiria, has shared his top priorities for the nation if he were to become Kenya’s president.

Speaking on a local radio station on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Mosiria emphasized that his agenda would align with his current mission of advancing environmental conservation and climate change initiatives in Nairobi.

Mosiria declared that he would make environmental education a compulsory subject from primary school through to university. He stressed the importance of integrating environmental awareness into the national curriculum to cultivate a generation committed to sustainable practices.

“One day, naombanga hivi, if I were to become president, I would introduce environmental studies as a mandatory subject from baby class to university, ensuring that when trees are cut down, they are promptly replaced,” Mosiria stated.

He elaborated on his vision, explaining that under his leadership, every student would begin their academic journey by planting a tree upon enrolling in Grade One. The requirement would increase progressively with each academic level. By the time students transitioned from primary to secondary school, their commitment to tree planting would be evaluated as part of the merit criteria for advancement.

“For example, when a child enters Grade One, they will plant one tree. In Grade Two, they will plant two trees, and in Grade Three, three trees,” Mosiria explained. “The system will then track their efforts, and by the time they transition to secondary school, their tree-planting record will be assessed and ranked accordingly.”

Another key priority for Mosiria would be educating the public on solid waste management. He emphasized that fostering awareness about proper waste disposal is essential to maintaining a clean environment and combating climate change.

“From baby class, children will be taught about solid waste management. By instilling a culture of proper waste disposal and recycling from an early age, we can ensure a cleaner, more sustainable environment,” he said.

Mosiria stressed that addressing climate change requires a cultural shift and a commitment to environmental responsibility, both of which would be central to his presidency.