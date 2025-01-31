CS Mutahi Kagwe Launches Nationwide Livestock Vaccination Campaign

Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has officially launched a nationwide livestock vaccination campaign to combat transboundary diseases.

Cabinet Secretary Kagwe explained that the three-year voluntary program, starting in Segera Ward, Laikipia County, will protect Kenya’s livestock with biannual vaccinations for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and annual vaccinations for Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR). This initiative aims to improve Kenya’s national herd health and secure access to local and international markets for livestock products.

“Transboundary livestock diseases such as FMD and PPR pose severe threats to cattle, sheep, and goats, leading to substantial losses in productivity, market closures, and economic setbacks,” he stated.

CS Mutahi revealed that these diseases carry an estimated economic impact of Ksh 62 billion in lost revenue. Recent FMD outbreaks have already necessitated quarantines in Kakamega, West Pokot, and Trans Nzoia counties.

The Ministry of Agriculture asserts that the Kenyan government, working alongside County Governments, remains committed to eradicating these diseases using a stepwise, internationally recognized control strategy. Their goal is to achieve official disease-free status from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

“Vaccines will be sourced locally from KEVEVAPI,” the Ministry noted, adding that county veterinary personnel and private animal health service providers will administer them.

This coordinated effort aims to bolster Kenya’s livestock health and safeguard its economic interests in both local and international markets, ensuring a robust and resilient agricultural sector.