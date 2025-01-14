Ruto Pledges Ksh. 4 Billion for Nairobi: ‘Capital City Cannot Lag Behind’

President William Ruto has announced that the government will allocate Ksh. 4 billion to construct new roads and complete stalled projects in Nairobi County. The funds will be used to build new feeder roads and rehabilitate existing ones, aiming to enhance mobility across the capital city.

During a Sunday service at the United Pentecostal Church of Kenya in Dagoretti North, Ruto assured residents that the government will take over and finish all unfinished road projects left by the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“We will take over all stalled projects, finish them, and undertake more initiatives to make Nairobi a city we can all be proud to live in,” he said.

The President reiterated his commitment to improving the living standards in Nairobi, which includes plans to clean up the Nairobi River within two years.

“Nairobi cannot remain behind as other regions of Kenya make progress, and there’s no way Kenya will move forward if Nairobi lags behind,” Ruto emphasized.

Ruto insisted residents should expect a cleaner Nairobi River by the end of the next two years. “I have asked the people of this city to give me this year and the next, and Nairobi River will be clean,” he assured.

The government is finalizing a contract for the clean-up and modernization of the Nairobi River Basin, with completion expected by the end of January, he said.

On addressing Nairobi’s water challenges, the President revealed plans to commission the Northern Collector Tunnel, which will supply an additional 140 million liters of water to Nairobi estates. This initiative aims to alleviate the ongoing water supply issues in the capital.

In education, President Ruto announced the completion of 5,000 new school classrooms in Nairobi County. He further committed to allocating additional funding this financial year to construct even more classrooms. This initiative is part of the government’s effort to improve education, especially in informal settlements.

The President also highlighted his personal involvement in education, revealing that he is building 100 classrooms in Nairobi using his own resources. These include classrooms at Nairobi, Lenana Primary, Jamhuri schools, and State House Girls.

“I mean business on matters of education for the children of Nairobi City,” he said, noting that increased government investment in education is already showing positive results. “The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results released this week demonstrate that education is improving. The performance has been better this year than last year,” he added.

Ruto also urged leaders to take advantage of the “historical moment” presented by the formation of the broad-based government, emphasizing the need to accelerate the country’s development.

“We have a moment in history when God has united us in a broad-based government to drive the development of our country faster,” he stated.