Kenyans have lost thousands on money transfers from EU and UK instead of saving on remittances

Kenya is among the African countries with the highest costs of sending funds abroad. Thousands of Kenyans lose money every year while supporting their families back home.

So, how to send money to Kenya from the UK without unnecessary losses? Here’s what you need to know—Profee.

How do you lose money on international money transfers?

While wondering how to send money to Kenya from the UK, you probably will think about traditional methods like bank transfers or cash collection points. While familiar, these options can be costly and less efficient.

The high costs stem from various factors:

Expensive international transfer fees,

Unexpected hidden charges,

Additional fees for recipients,

Poor exchange rates,

Restrictive transfer limits, and more.

Thankfully, the world is evolving, and modern solutions make transferring money to Kenya simpler and more affordable. Digital remittance services, for example, have transformed the way we handle international transfers by prioritizing transparency, speed, and cost-efficiency.

One such service is Profee, which offers a user-friendly platform for transferring money online. Whether using a bank card like Visa or MasterCard, or digital wallets like Google Pay, Apple Pay, M-pesa and Airtel, Profee provides flexibility. Plus, recipients don’t need an account to receive funds, ensuring convenience on both sides.

Let’s explore how services like Profee can help you save money and avoid the common pitfalls of traditional transfer methods.

Which problems does Profee solve?

We’ll cover the main concerns and explain which solutions Profee provides for the Kenyans.

How to reduce expenses on money transfers?

Profee makes sure that their clients transfer funds with unmatched exchange rates and no hidden fees. For transfers to Kenya, there’ll be no fees at all. And, as a newcomer, you’ll enjoy your first transfer with a promo rate. All these combined shows that remittances can be fair—support your close ones without being charged half of the transfer.

How to send money to Kenya from the UK without extra stress?

With Profee, all you need is your phone, Internet access and a couple of minutes of your free time. The process is smooth and intuitive, so you won’t have problems understanding the flow. Profee was made for the people.

How to receive money from the UK to Kenya?

On the recipient side, nothing has to be done. They don’t need to download the Profee app or register.

Can I earn on international money transfers?

Once you try Profee, you can become a participant in the referral program. Share your personal link with a friend, explain how to send money to Kenya from the UK, and wait until they meet all the requirements and receive 10 EUR, while your invitee will get 5 EUR.

