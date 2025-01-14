Governor Natembeya Confirms Meetings in Eldoret to Remove Him from Office

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has revealed a plot to remove him from office ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Kameme FM on Monday, January 13, 2025, the governor claimed that a group of MCAs from Trans Nzoia had initiated the scheme and had already started holding meetings in Eldoret city.

Natembeya attributed his current political challenges to his firm stance on several key issues, which has resulted in clashes with government-loyal officials. He further stated that those behind the plot were aiming to limit his influence in the region as the 2027 General Elections approach.

Despite these efforts to remove him, Natembeya expressed his determination to confront those pushing for his ouster through democratic means. “Some meetings are being held, where you find that a few ward representatives are part of meetings in Eldoret with other leaders, planning to remove me from leadership,” Natembeya explained.

He continued, “That is like political competition because there are people who see me as a threat, so they want to remove me before 2027. But Kenya is a democratic country, and correcting the government is not a crime.”

Natembeya made it clear that the impeachment plot would not silence him. He argued that even if the ouster attempt succeeded, he would still have a larger platform to address the issues affecting the people of Trans Nzoia and the country.

He emphasized that the position of governor was not a matter of life and death for him. His primary focus, he said, was to highlight the nation’s challenges and work toward finding solutions.

“I am surprised, if you remove me from the governor’s seat, how will you stop me from addressing issues in the future? It’s not that I want to be powerful, I am focused on the people’s issues,” he noted.

Natembeya further pointed out that he didn’t need to remain in office to advocate for the people’s needs. “It’s not necessary for me to be governor to speak on behalf of the people… If they do that, I think they will have actually given me an even bigger platform to speak on these matters,” he explained.

The governor’s defiance in the face of growing political opposition signals his determination to continue addressing the concerns of the people, even if it means doing so outside the governor’s office. His comments underscore the ongoing political dynamics as the 2027 elections draw nearer.