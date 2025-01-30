New Pepe Coin Pumps 25% Today as Investors Bet on Its Pump.fun Rival Platform Launch: Why These New Pepe Altcoins Could Skyrocket Next

Pepe Unchained is soaring, with investors piling in ahead of its much-anticipated Pump Pad launch. But it’s not the only Pepe-inspired project making waves—Wall Street Pepe and MIND of Pepe are also seeing massive demand.

Pepe Unchained has once again captured investor attention, surging by 25% as excitement builds around the imminent launch of Pump Pad, its Ethereum-based meme coin launchpad. This latest development positions Pepe Unchained as a direct rival to Solana’s Pump.fun, which has already amassed over $400 million in revenue.

With meme coins dominating crypto trends, investors are now searching for the next major breakout tokens poised for exponential growth.

Among the most talked-about contenders are Wall Street Pepe and MIND of Pepe, two projects that have capitalized on the intersection of meme culture and real utility.

Wall Street Pepe has secured an astonishing $64.4 million in presale funding, positioning itself as a meme coin designed to empower retail investors against whale manipulation.

Meanwhile, MIND of Pepe has introduced AI-driven trading insights, revolutionizing the way traders interact with the meme coin market.

With Pepe Unchained’s rally, Wall Street Pepe’s presale nearing completion, and MIND of Pepe’s AI innovations drawing attention, these three projects are emerging as the frontrunners in the next phase of meme coin speculation.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Gains Momentum as Pump Pad Nears Launch

The excitement surrounding Pepe Unchained has reached new heights as the project continues to deliver on its roadmap. Following its $74 million presale, the token has already generated impressive returns, with early investors seeing an 8x increase in value after its exchange listing.

Now, all eyes are on its upcoming Pump Pad launch, an Ethereum-based alternative to Solana’s wildly successful Pump.fun.

Pump Pad aims to become the go-to decentralized exchange (DEX) for launching and trading meme coins on Ethereum. Given that Pump.fun has been a major catalyst in Solana’s meteoric rise, Pepe Unchained’s decision to bring a similar platform to Ethereum could drive significant trading volume.

The potential revenue generated from this venture is expected to further enhance the utility of the $PEPU token, making it more than just another speculative meme coin.

Investors are betting on $PEPU’s long-term potential, with the belief that its combination of meme appeal and tangible utility could position it as a major player in the space.

Currently boasting a market cap of $96 million, the token still has room for explosive growth, especially when compared to the original PEPE meme coin, which commands a valuation exceeding $8 billion.

If Pepe Unchained reaches even a fraction of PEPE’s market dominance, it could deliver returns as high as 40x for early adopters.

With its Pump Pad launch imminent, traders are closely watching $PEPU, anticipating further price surges as Ethereum’s meme coin ecosystem expands.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) Smashes $64M in Presale – Could It Be the Next 100x Meme Coin?

While Pepe Unchained is making waves with its launchpad, Wall Street Pepe has taken a different approach by positioning itself as a retail investor’s weapon against whale-driven market manipulation.

The token has raised a staggering $62 million in its presale, one of the highest totals seen in recent years.

Wall Street Pepe’s appeal lies in its mission to empower smaller investors, allowing them to collaborate, share trading signals, and leverage collective market insights. Unlike heavily whale-controlled meme coins like $TRUMP and $PEPE, which often see massive dumps due to centralized ownership, Wall Street Pepe is designed to maintain a fairer token distribution.

The project’s growing traction is evident in its rapidly filling presale, with over $10 million raised in just the past two weeks. Investors are flocking to $WEPE at its final presale price of $0.0003665, anticipating significant gains once it secures listings on major exchanges.

With its strong presale momentum and a dedicated trading community, Wall Street Pepe is shaping up to be one of the biggest meme coin contenders of 2025.

Those looking to get in before the market fully realizes its potential are moving quickly before the presale sells out.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) – AI Meets Meme Coins in a Game-Changing Project

While most meme coins rely on social media hype and viral trends, MIND of Pepe is taking a more sophisticated approach by integrating artificial intelligence into its ecosystem. The project has already raised over $4.4 million in presale funding, attracting attention from investors and crypto analysts alike.

At the heart of MIND of Pepe is its AI agent, a 24/7 trading assistant designed to help investors identify emerging trends and capitalize on market opportunities before they go mainstream. This self-evolving AI can analyze social media sentiment, track price movements, and even manage crypto wallets autonomously.

Unlike traditional trading bots, MIND of Pepe’s AI engages with real-time data, providing exclusive insights to token holders.

Early backers are particularly excited about the staking rewards, which currently offer an annual yield of 524% APY. This high reward system has fueled presale demand, with many investors locking up their tokens in anticipation of future gains.

Popular crypto YouTubers such as ClayBro have already highlighted MIND of Pepe as a top contender in the AI crypto sector, predicting that it could become one of the most valuable AI-powered meme coins of the year.

With the AI crypto market projected to grow significantly in 2025, MIND of Pepe is well-positioned to ride the wave of increasing demand for smarter trading tools.

As the presale moves closer to completion, investors are racing to secure $MIND tokens at the lowest available price before its inevitable surge post-launch.

Which Pepe Coin Will Explode Next?

With meme coin mania sweeping the crypto market, three projects are standing out as potential breakout stars. Pepe Unchained’s Pump Pad launch is driving renewed excitement, with the potential to disrupt Ethereum’s meme coin ecosystem.

Wall Street Pepe’s presale success highlights the growing demand for community-driven projects that challenge whale dominance. Meanwhile, MIND of Pepe’s AI integration adds a new dimension to meme coin trading, offering investors a smarter way to navigate the market.

Each of these projects brings something unique to the table, and with presale stages ending soon, now is the time for investors to make their move. As history has shown, early participation in the right meme coin can lead to exponential gains.