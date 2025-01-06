Rigathi Gachagua to Governor Natembeya: Do Not Be Cowed

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday spoke up on the Trans Nzoia Governor saga, taking to social media to express his support for Governor George Natembeya.

This development coming shortly after Natembeya issued strong remarks at the funeral of Speaker Moses Wetangula’s mother on Friday, urging President William Ruto to put a stop to the ongoing abductions of youths in the country.

“My dear brother Governor Natembeya, please do not let the court poets and masters of platitude distract you from the work you are doing of delivering to the people of Trans-Nzoia County,” Gachagua wrote.

“These Court Jesters are on the misguided assignment of providing comic relief to their master. And do not be cowed from speaking out on behalf of the people of Kenya when necessary.”

Gachagua lauded Natembeya’s leadership and stated that the backlash the Governor was receiving only proved the impact he was making by speaking the truth. He urged the Trans Nzoia leader to remain focused on fulfilling his mandate to county residents:

“My prayer is that you will continue to do so, and to unite your people and protect their dignity and political pride,” Gachagua added.

“This unity, I assure you, will ensure that your people’s interests are always front and centre of the focus of any administration. May God continue to be with you.”

During his speech at the funeral, Natembeya had challenged President Ruto directly, denouncing the wave of abductions attributed to foul or critical language by young people on social media:

“We want abductions to end. The youth are using foul language on social media. That needs to change. If it cannot change, people should not be killed or abducted because of it,” Natembeya stated.

The Governor’s remarks sparked criticism from several political leaders, including National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who in turn accused Natembeya of leading abductions in his former role as a police regional commander:

“Gachagua was the orchestrator of abductions so that he could blame President Ruto. Shame on you Governor Natembeya. You cannot complain about abductions when you were the key abductor of Kenyans under the last regime,” Ichung’wah said.

He further accused the former Deputy President of orchestrating the same abductions to shift blame onto President Ruto. Despite the backlash, Gachagua remained steadfast in supporting Natembeya, emphasizing that the Governor should not be deterred by “rants and tirades” as he champions the rights and welfare of Trans Nzoia residents.