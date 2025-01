Comprehensive List of KICD-Approved Grade 3 Textbooks for Kenyan Schools

The adoption of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in Kenyan schools emphasizes the importance of having the right textbooks for Grade 3 learners.

Below is a detailed guide to KICD-approved textbooks for various subjects, including their titles, publishers, authors, and prices.

English Language Activities

Grade 3 learners can build a solid foundation in English with these approved textbooks:

Book Title Publisher Authors Price (KES) Distinction English Language Activities (Learner) Distinction David Odiwour et al. 650 Distinction English Language Activities (Teacher) Distinction David Odiwour et al. 800 Longhorn English Language Activities (Learner) Longhorn Naomi Kanyiri et al. 675

Kiswahili Language Activities

Mastering Kiswahili is critical, both as a school subject and as a communication tool. Here’s a list of recommended textbooks:

Title Publisher Authors Price (KES) Stadi za Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Moran Mwalimu Kipande 460 Kielekezi cha Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi Mentor Ken Chituyi et al. 530

Mathematical Activities

To make mathematics enjoyable and accessible, these textbooks focus on enhancing problem-solving skills:

Book Title Publisher Authors Price (KES) Distinction Mathematical Activities (Learner) Distinction Isaac Mwangi, Julius Waweru 580 Spotlight Mathematics Activities (Learner) Spotlight Alice Njeru et al. 850

Creative, Religious, and Environmental Studies

Creative Activities:

Beginning Creative Activities by Moran: Learner’s Book (KES 360), Teacher’s Guide (KES 750)

Champion Creative Activities by Doritex: Learner’s Book (KES 568), Teacher’s Guide (KES 600)

Religious Education:

Oxford Growing in Christ: Learner’s Book (KES 520), Teacher’s Guide (KES 600)

Mentor Christian Religious Education: Learner’s Book (KES 480), Teacher’s Guide (KES 650)

Environmental Studies: