Kilifi IEBC Official Murder: Three Suspects Arrested, Stolen Items Recovered

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to the brutal murder of Kilifi County IEBC official Aisha Abubakar on January 5, 2025.

The suspects, Isa Omari, Brian Shikuku Mudari, and Bryan Templer Oyare, were apprehended in separate but coordinated operations following a week-long manhunt.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of January 5, when Aisha and her son were awakened by home invaders who broke into their house by cutting the kitchen window grills. Armed with crude weapons, the attackers knocked out Aisha’s son before stabbing her multiple times as she pleaded for her life.

The assailants stole several valuables, including two Samsung phones, an iPad, a 65″ TV, a sound system, and ATM cards, the PINs of which they had demanded.

Neighbors who heard the commotion rushed to the scene and took Aisha to Premier Hospital in Nyali, but she was declared dead on arrival.

DCI Kisauni, supported by the Operation Support Unit (OSU) and Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, led the investigation.

A meticulous forensic analysis on Monday, January 13, resulted in the arrest of the three suspects, and one of the stolen phones belonging to the deceased’s son was recovered along with other crucial exhibits.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to bring justice to Aisha’s family.