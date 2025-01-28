Twin Babies’ Murder in Marsabit Linked to “Bad Omen” Cultural Belief

Four suspects linked to the murder of twin babies in Dololo Boji village, Dukana Sub-County, Marsabit County, appeared in court on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The accused—Bokayo Jaro Wario, Konso Isacko Godana, Umuro Isacko Godana, and Isacko Godana Adano—were presented before a Marsabit court in connection with the deaths of the twins, born at Dukana Health Center on Sunday, January 19. However, they were not required to enter a plea at this stage.

The prosecution informed the court that the suspects are believed to have played a role in the death of the fraternal twins, allegedly murdered by strangulation. The killings are suspected to be linked to an outdated cultural belief within the local community, where firstborn twins are seen as bringing bad omens to a family or clan.

The court granted the prosecution’s request to detain the suspects for 14 days to allow police to complete their investigation. Principal Magistrate Simon Arome ordered that the suspects be held at Marsabit police station while detectives record statements from key witnesses and conduct mental examinations of the suspects.

Additionally, the prosecution sought permission to exhume the bodies of the deceased twins for a postmortem. The court granted the application and directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to complete the exhumation process within 10 days.

Magistrate Arome also instructed that the first suspect, the mother of the deceased twins, undergo a medical examination to verify her age and receive necessary medical treatment.

Bokayo, who claimed to be 20 years old, did not object to the exhumation or the police’s request to keep her in custody. The second suspect, Konso, initially opposed the exhumation but later consented to the court’s decision.

The case is set for mention on February 4, 2025.