New Survey Reveals the Top Concerns for Kenyans

A recent survey reveals that half of Kenyans consider healthcare to be the most urgent issue requiring government action.

Conducted by the pan-African research group Afrobarometer in partnership with the Institute for Development Studies (IDS) at the University of Nairobi, the study highlights growing concerns about the country’s health system. The survey, which was conducted in October 2024, published its findings on January 10, 2025.

Healthcare concerns were widespread across all age groups, with the most significant worry observed among those aged 35 and above, where 53 percent to 56 percent expressed concern. These health issues are compounded by the rising cost of living, ranked as the second most pressing concern by 38 percent of respondents.

Unemployment also emerged as a critical issue, with 25 percent of respondents citing it as a major problem. However, the concern was most pronounced among younger citizens aged 18 to 35, with 28 percent to 31 percent of this demographic highlighting unemployment as their top worry.

Corruption, crime, and security also surfaced as significant obstacles to addressing these issues, with 22 percent of respondents mentioning these factors as contributing to the nation’s challenges.

“When asked what they consider Kenya’s most important problems requiring government action, respondents most frequently cite health (50 percent), followed by the increasing cost of living (38 percent) and unemployment (25 percent). More than one in five also cite education (24 percent), crime and security (22 percent) and corruption (22 percent) as top concerns. Health is of particular concern for citizens over age 35 (53 percent to 56 percent), while unemployment is of greatest concern among youth (28 percent to 31 percent).

“The latest Afrobarometer survey findings indicate that most Kenyans are dissatisfied with the country’s economic direction. A majority of citizens experienced shortages of basic life necessities during the previous year, and many had to rely on family or friends for assistance to make ends meet,” said the report.

In addition, the latest Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) report shows that Kenya has seen a notable decline in security, particularly concerning violence against civilians, which dropped by 31.7 points since 2022. The country’s overall security rating fell by 8.7 points, and efforts to combat corruption decreased by 1.8 points.