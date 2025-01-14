‘Why Wait 6 Months?’ – Mungatana Criticizes CS Muturi on Timing of Abduction Allegations

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana has raised concerns over the statement made by Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Justin Muturi, on January 12, 2025, regarding the abduction of his son.

Speaking on a TV show on January 13, 2025, Mungatana questioned the timing of the statement, given that the abduction allegedly occurred six months ago.

“If this happened six months ago and his son is not in police custody, why bring it up now? As Attorney-General, he should have spoken out earlier about the problem. Why wait six months down the road?” he asked.

Mungatana also pointed out that Muturi failed to provide any direct evidence linking state actors to the abduction.

“If you examine that statement, there is no evidence that Muturi presented to the public suggesting that officers he worked with were involved. He did not tell us that he knows it was the police,” he added.

Additionally, Mungatana admitted that government security agencies had not adequately addressed the issue of abductions, leaving it to be resolved by the courts.

“It is true the issue of abductions has bedevilled us in the last few weeks. Institutions of government charged with security should come up and give directions. I am disappointed that it seems like the courts are taking the lead in these matters of security,” he stated.

Mungatana called on the relevant authorities, including the Cabinet Secretary for Security, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to come together and develop a strategy to address the growing concerns over abductions.