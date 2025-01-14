Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes in Nairobi This Tuesday January 14, 2025 by Nick Mwangi It’s a beautiful day and this is what’s trending. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story New Survey Reveals the Top Concerns for Kenyans Next Story Nelson Havi Seeks Removal of All Seven Supreme Court Judges in Bold Petition Latest from Blog Police Recover Gun Used in Eastleigh Murder, Suspect Shot During Dramatic Police Chase Nelson Havi Seeks Removal of All Seven Supreme Court Judges in Bold Petition New Survey Reveals the Top Concerns for Kenyans ‘Why Wait 6 Months?’ – Mungatana Criticizes CS Muturi on Timing of Abduction Allegations Govt Delivery Services Head Peter Mbae Quits Ruto’s Govt over Unresolved Concerns