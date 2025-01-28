Murkomen’s Plan to Improve Customer Experience at Kenyan Airports

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has unveiled plans to address customer experience challenges at Kenyan airports by implementing a new airport charter.

The charter will be rolled out by a multi-agency technical team tasked with finding lasting solutions to enhance passenger experiences across the country.

In a statement on Monday, January 27, 2025, Murkomen shared that the team includes representatives from the Ministries of Transport, Interior, Tourism, National Treasury, and the Kenya Association of Air Operators. The team aims to streamline processes at Kenyan airports, ensuring a smoother and more efficient experience for travelers.

Murkomen emphasized that the new charter will establish a clearer coordination framework, enabling faster passenger flow through airports without compromising security.

“The multi-agency team will introduce immediate, short-term, and long-term measures to improve service delivery for both Kenyans and international visitors,” Murkomen said.

He also reassured the public that the strategies being implemented would significantly enhance the customer experience, focusing on integrating advanced technology and promoting professionalism among immigration officers.

“During our meeting this morning with the multi-agency technical team working on the customer experience report and its implementation, I gave our ministry’s assurance that we shall improve the professionalism of our police officers while using technology more to boost efficiency at our immigration desks,” Murkomen added.

The announcement comes amid rising concerns over passenger complaints, particularly at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Murkomen’s remarks reflect ongoing efforts to address issues and improve services at Kenya’s primary airport gateway.

The meeting also included senior government officials, such as Roads and Transport CS Davis Chirchir and Principal Secretaries Dr. Ray Omollo (Internal Security), Prof. Julius Bitok (Immigration Services), and Mohamed Daghar (Transport). The new initiatives are expected to bring positive changes to the Kenyan airport experience, benefiting both local and international travelers.