Martha Karua Reveals Govt Plot to Exclude Gen Z from 2027 Polls

Martha Karua has accused the government of plotting to deny Generation Z (Gen Z) identity cards in an attempt to exclude them from the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Saturday at her Kimunye village home in Kirinyaga, where she hosted former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Karua criticized the Ksh1,000 fee for acquiring an ID, arguing that most youth are unemployed and cannot afford it.

“There is a scheme to prevent Gen Z from registering as voters. We demand free IDs for youths and continuous voter registration. Every Kenyan has the right to choose their leaders without any barriers,” she stated.

Karua called on Parliament to reverse the decision to charge young people seeking to register. “Youth who are 18 and above should receive IDs free of charge. Our young people are struggling with unemployment, and their parents are suffering from the ongoing economic recession. They simply cannot afford Ksh1,000,” she added.

Karua also alleged that President William Ruto fears Gen Z, who last June staged demonstrations against his administration. “The government knows that Gen Z is a powerful force, as they almost succeeded in removing it from power. Whether they like it or not, Gen Z will get their IDs,” she asserted.

The former presidential running mate warned Ruto to prepare for a tough political battle in the upcoming elections.

“We will rally Kenyans to liberate the country economically, socially, and politically, and we will defeat Dr. Ruto decisively,” Karua declared.

In addition, Karua accused President Ruto of disregarding the Constitution, which he swore to protect. She insisted that he should not be allowed to operate as if the Constitution does not exist.

Karua also criticized Ruto for orchestrating the removal of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office.

“Ruto used to complain about how former President Uhuru Kenyatta oppressed him, but Mr. Kenyatta allowed Ruto to remain in office without resorting to impeachment. Unlike the sham impeachment that Ruto conducted against Gachagua, Kenyans have declared Gachagua the people’s deputy president,” she said.

She encouraged Gachagua to continue engaging with the public and pursue his ambitions without fear. “I am pursuing my ambition for the presidency, and my brother Gachagua should do the same. When the time comes, we will select one presidential candidate to face Dr. Ruto,” Karua added.

Additionally, Karua warned former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga against being manipulated by the state to disrupt meetings organized by government critics and stir conflicts in the Mt Kenya region.

“Let us preserve our peace. Leaders across the country must ensure peace prevails,” she emphasized, noting that while Njenga has a right to support Ruto, he should not interfere with the rights of other Kenyans.