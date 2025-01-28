Engineers Reject Ruto’s Appointment of Aisha Jumwa

The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has strongly opposed the appointment of former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa as chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board (KRB). The engineers have called for the immediate revocation of her appointment, citing non-compliance with the Kenya Roads Board Act.

According to the IEK, the appointment fails to align with the KRB Act, which mandates that the non-executive chairperson be selected from members nominated by the board’s member organizations. IEK President Shammah Kiteme noted that Ms. Jumwa does not represent any of these organizations, raising concerns about the legality of the selection process.

“The Kenya Roads Board focuses on road development, maintenance, and infrastructure management. To effectively handle these technical responsibilities, the chairperson should have a professional background in engineering, ideally in civil, structural, or transport engineering,” said Mr. Kiteme during a press briefing on Monday.

Engineers Call for Qualified Leadership

The engineering body emphasized the importance of appointing an individual with hands-on engineering experience, as KRB’s mandate includes monitoring road conditions, advising on construction standards, and ensuring project implementation aligns with technical standards.

“An experienced engineer would bring the necessary expertise and insights to lead the board in fulfilling its objectives,” Kiteme added.

The IEK also highlighted its role as one of the organizations authorized to nominate members to the KRB board, underscoring the significant link between engineering expertise and the board’s functions.

“Appointing an engineer as the chairperson would reflect the technical importance of engineering knowledge in KRB’s leadership and uphold the spirit of the Act,” Kiteme stressed.

To ensure KRB’s leadership complies with its legal and technical framework, the IEK urged the government to prioritize candidates with relevant professional qualifications.

“This approach would enhance the board’s capacity to address engineering challenges, strengthen its credibility, and ensure the successful oversight of infrastructure projects,” Kiteme said.

The IEK concluded by demanding the immediate revocation of Aisha Jumwa’s appointment and called for the selection of a suitably qualified professional in accordance with the law.