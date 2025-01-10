Ugandan Nanny in Eastleigh Robbery Stole Gold and Laptop, Court Hears

Everline Nabalyo Loice, a Ugandan nanny, has been arraigned in connection with a violent robbery that took place in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate. Nabalyo, also known as Eva, faces two robbery charges, including theft of gold, in the November 2024 incident.

The robbery involved 20-year-old fellow house help, Hakimo Muhidin Ali, who was violently assaulted and robbed by Nabalyo and an accomplice who remains at large.

At the Makadara Law Courts, the prosecution detailed how Nabalyo stole an Infinix phone valued at Ksh. 30,000 from Ali, using a hammer to assault her victim during the attack.

Nabalyo was arrested in Kariokor, Nairobi while attempting to board a bus to Kampala. She also faces charges for stealing a Lenovo XY laptop worth Ksh. 110,000 and 22 grams of gold valued at Ksh. 210,000. These items belonged to Abdirazak Jamaa Ali, who was away with his children, while his wife sought medical treatment in India at the time of the crime.

During the court session, the prosecution requested that Nabalyo be denied bond, highlighting concerns that she is not a Kenyan national and is therefore a flight risk. The court agreed with the prosecution’s arguments, especially as Nabalyo had been on the run since November 1, 2024, the date of the crime.

The case will proceed to trial in March 2025.

CCTV footage of the robbery showed Nabalyo assisting her accomplice in gaining access to the sixth-floor apartment in Ushirika Tower. Ali suffered serious injuries, including a broken tooth, head and leg injuries, and whip-like marks on her back.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for Nabalyo’s accomplice, also believed to be Ugandan, is still ongoing.