Moses Kuria: No Patient Turned Away as SHA System Glitches Resolved

President William Ruto’s senior economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has reaffirmed that the Social Health Authority (SHA) provides equal efficiency in both private and public hospitals.

“Level 2, 3, 4, and 5 hospitals are not the only ones covered by SHA. You receive the same treatment in private hospitals as you would in public ones. SHA does not discriminate,” Kuria emphasized during an interview on Spice FM on January 20.

Addressing the challenges faced by the SHA system, Kuria acknowledged that overwhelming patient numbers at level 5 and 6 hospitals, such as Kenyatta National Hospital, have led to occasional glitches. He explained that the surge in users caused a misalignment in the providers’ portal technology, but assured that these issues have since been resolved.

Kuria highlighted that the SHA system has not only benefited patients but also pushed governors to improve the public hospitals under their management. He added that the “sibling competition” between private and public healthcare facilities is driving mutual improvements, creating what he described as a “self-correcting system.”

The former Public Service Minister insisted that no patients are being turned away from public hospitals. He invited Kenyans to text him their details and the names of health facilities if they encounter any difficulties or are denied services.

Kuria acknowledged that the SHA implementation is still ongoing, noting that rolling out such a comprehensive system is unprecedented.

“We are making progress. I am not claiming perfection. However, every problem that arises becomes an opportunity for us to fix the system,” he stated.