Gachagua’s Upcoming Party Set to Shake Kenya’s Political Landscape

It’s all systems go for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to finally unveil his highly anticipated political direction after his unceremonious ouster from the ruling Kenya Kwanza government.

The party launch, scheduled for early February, aims to lay the foundation for the 2027 General Elections.

Gachagua’s allies have confirmed that all preparations are complete, with the party expected to solidify his influence in the Mount Kenya region, which has shown increasing discontent since his removal from office.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya emphasized the party’s potential impact, stating, “The People’s Deputy President will soon, in the next weeks launch the party that will shake the country’s political landscape.”

Former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru revealed that the party will feature blue as one of its primary colors. “We are ready, and the party will be launched next month,” Waruguru announced.

Gachagua himself confirmed the launch in a recent statement, promising to unveil his party in a live televised interview.

“In two weeks, I will give you direction and will do it in a live television interview. Currently, I am still consulting but early next month I will make a pronouncement,” he said during a Sunday service at Matanya PCEA in Laikipia County.

In the meantime, Gachagua’s Wamunyoro Residence has become a hub of activity, with meetings involving various aspirants seeking to join his new political vehicle.

The former Deputy President is reportedly planning to sponsor candidates to challenge those aligned with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government, signaling a potential shake-up in the country’s political landscape.